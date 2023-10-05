Peterborough, Ontario Home to New Location of DKI – CRCS

PETERBOROUGH, ON, OCTOBER 5, 2023/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is pleased to announce the expansion of DKI – CRCS with its new Peterborough location.

DKI – CRCS strategic outreach now encompasses the Durham region, culminating in the establishment of an additional branch in the Peterborough area.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey with the opening of our Peterborough office,” said Ryan, Matt and Kyle Douglas, owners of DKI – CRCS. “This expansion represents a significant milestone in our company’s growth and reflects the dedication and hard work of our team. We look forward to building strong relationships with our new community and providing them with the same top-notch restoration services, that our existing customers have come to know and trust.”

“The Peterborough community has always been a special place for our family, as Cris Douglas our founder and dad grew up in Peterborough. And to make it even more special, our grandmother was part of the Peterborough swim club, a team that won medals at the Pan-Am Games back in the 1950s. So, Peterborough and the nearby areas hold a special place in our family history, and the fact that we’re now expanding our business to serve this community is truly heartwarming for us.”

With over four decades of dedicated service to the Oshawa region, DKI – CRCS possesses the expertise to tackle a wide array of restoration projects. Their sterling reputation and unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service instill confidence in DKI Canada’s network ability to not only sustain their high-quality service but also extend their assistance to a broader geographical expanse, reaching a greater number of individuals in need.

“The Douglas family were founders and one of the earliest Members of DKI Canada” said Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada. “I am beyond thrilled for their expansion which marks a homecoming for the family. Cris Douglas the founder of CRCS is originally from Peterborough. It’s exciting to see his three sons Ryan, Matt and Kyle honor their father in this way with the expansion into Peterborough.” DKI – CRCS is well known in Durham region and beyond for their deep commitment to community and service excellence. We are confident DKI – CRCS expansion into Peterborough will further DKI Canada’s mission to provide high-quality service and expertise across the street, and across the country.”

DKI – CRCS is filled with professionals who are specialized in state-of-the-art remediation and restoration of buildings and contents damaged by fire, smoke, water, wind, oil spills, sewer contamination, and break-ins/vandalism.

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in sustainable property restoration solutions. DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

Media Inquiries:

Maria Reinert

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

Maria.Reinert@dki.ca