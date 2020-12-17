Prince Edward Island Approves Electronic Proof of Auto Insurance

TORONTO, ON, DEC. 17, 2020/insPRESS/ – The Superintendent of Insurance for Prince Edward Island has approved the use of electronic proof of auto insurance, or eSlips. This approval allows drivers in the province the option to digitally store and present their eSlips when required, without having to carry the paper copy. This change is effective immediately. Prince Edward Island (PEI) joins Nova Scotia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon and Northwest Territories in allowing consumers the option of using eSlips.

My Proof of Insurance was launched by CSIO in February 2018 as a modern method of delivering digital proof of auto insurance and policy documents. Built with support and input from industry stakeholders, the solution allows insurance providers to send policy documents and eSlips to personal and commercial lines customers through secure email. Customers can easily receive and view their documents on any device, and eSlips can be stored in a smartphone’s mobile wallet.

Meeting Consumer Needs for a Digital, Secure Solution

With social distancing measures still in place, My Proof of Insurance meets the market need to send insurance documents through email providing a paperless solution. Additionally, insurance providers will benefit from a reduced need for print and postage costs, reduced administrative labor, and a modernization of their business processes to reach full efficiency.

Customers who receive their eSlips through My Proof of Insurance can then store, display and share their eSlips in their mobile wallet on their phones, while also protecting their personal data by leveraging bank-grade security and the native lock screen function on smartphones. Known as Guided Access, this feature allows drivers to lock their screen to the mobile wallet when displaying their eSlips to third parties. Drivers can easily access the eSlip from their mobile wallet without the need for an Internet connection, downloading an app or separate passwords.

“We are happy with the regulator’s decision to provide the drivers of Prince Edward Island with the ability to choose digital proof of auto insurance,” says Rodney Munro, Vice President, Operations of AA Munro Insurance. “We have had great success using the My Proof of Insurance solution with our Nova Scotia customers and we are pleased to be able to offer the same simple and secure experience to our customers in PEI.”

“We congratulate Prince Edward Island on ensuring that their drivers have access to the same convenient digital option as in other provinces,” says Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO. “We are happy to see so many insurance providers adopting My Proof of Insurance as their preferred choice for electronically sending their customers all of their important insurance policy documents.”

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, software providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

