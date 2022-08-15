PRL Welcomes Candace Pietras as Professional Liability National Practice Leader & Senior Client Executive, FINEX

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is pleased to announce that effective August 8th, 2022, Candace Pietras joined PRL as Professional Liability National Practice Leader & Senior Client Executive, Financial & Executive Specialty Products (“FINEX”).

Candace will provide oversight, product stewardship and strategy for PRL’s Professional Liability business within FINEX. FINEX encompasses PRL’s Financial Lines Business and Specialty Products, notably Management Liability, Professional Liability, Cyber and Privacy Risks, and M&A Transactional Insurance for Commercial and Financial Institution clients.

Candace brings to PRL over twenty-five years of insurance and account management experience while working at global brokerages, most recently as Senior Vice President, Complex Risk Unit with a multinational firm. Candace has experience developing international insurance programs, helping clients to navigate high-profile claims and facilitating loss control seminars for professional service firms.

Candace is a licensed broker and holds the following designations: Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional, Canadian Accredited Insurance Broker, Canadian Risk Management and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist. She earned a Bachelor of Engineering from McGill University.

Candace commented, “I am delighted to be joining PRL. This firm is renown for their exceptional leadership and professional reputation with clients and insurers. I look forward to collaborating with PRL’s FINEX team and to building on their success.”

“Candace brings considerable experience that will further compliment the PRL E&O team with her knowledge of the many different professional services and disciplines. I have known Candace for many years in a broker / underwriter relationship and her focus on client service and experience was always displayed and her account strategy well executed. I really look forward to Candace joining and contributing to the positive momentum we have in FINEX” says Chris Mutcheson, National Leader for FINEX at PRL.

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Montreal and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting. We are committed to providing clients with expertise and service excellence.

For further information please contact:

Adrian Vanelli, Chief Operating Officer

T: 416.644.4035

E: avanelli@purvesredmond.com