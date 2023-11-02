PRL Welcomes Rob Hanson as Eastern Region FINEX Leader

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 2, 2023/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is pleased to welcome Rob Hanson to the team. Rob joined PRL on October 30, 2023 as the company’s Eastern Region FINEX Leader.

Rob has over 15 years of experience in the financial & executive risk insurance space. He spent the first 12 years of his insurance career underwriting & managing a portfolio at a large multinational insurance carrier, and for the last 3 years he served as a Senior Vice President and senior client advisor at a large multinational insurance brokerage. Rob’s career has always focused on identifying, quantifying, and ultimately transferring the key financial risks that Canadian companies, and their Directors and Officers, face in a continuously changing economic & legal environment. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and is a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) charter holder.

Rob commented, “I feel very privileged to join PRL and it’s dynamic leadership team, and I couldn’t be more excited to help support the growth and next evolution of the FINEX practice.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our team. He is a proven and highly respected leader, known for consistently applying a client-centric approach to developing innovative insurance solutions. Rob’s expertise and forward-thinking vision will undoubtedly bring exceptional value to our team and clients alike,” said Richard Doherty, President & CEO of Purves Redmond Limited.

———————————————————————————————-

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting. We are committed to providing clients with expertise and service excellence.

