PRL Welcomes Shani Briffa as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 4, 2023/insPRESS/ – Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”) is pleased to welcome Shani Briffa to the team. Shani joined PRL on December 1, 2023, as the company’s General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Previously, Shani was the Assistant General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Government Relations at a large international insurance brokerage. In that role, Shani managed legal and compliance matters and assisted in advancing the company’s public policy priorities by engaging with policymakers and trade bodies. Prior to that, she was an associate lawyer with an international insurance law firm. Her practice focused on advising insurers and reinsurers on coverage matters, representing them in coverage disputes, and serving as claims monitoring counsel.

Shani commented, “I am thrilled to be joining PRL’s talented leadership team. PRL is uniquely positioned for success as an entirely independent Canadian brokerage that is both long established and rapidly growing.”

“Shani’s extensive background and demonstrated skills enhances the strength of our team. Having worked with Shani in the past, I am confident that she will inspire our leadership team to further elevate PRL’s commitment to excellence. We look forward to the positive impact she will make on PRL’s clients and colleagues,” says PRL President and CEO, Richard Doherty.

About Purves Redmond Limited (“PRL”)

PRL is an innovative and entrepreneurial employee-owned insurance brokerage firm. Founded in Toronto in 1959, PRL has grown to include offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Sudbury, and our clients include many of Canada’s leading companies and families. Our services include insurance brokerage, risk management advisory and employee benefits consulting. We are committed to providing clients with expertise and service excellence.

For further information please contact:

Adrian Vanelli, Chief Operating Officer

T: 416.644.4035

E: avanelli@purvesredmond.com