RAISE Underwriting to Acquire United Surety

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 4, 2021/insPRESS/ – RAISE Underwriting, one of Canada’s leading specialty insurance managing general agencies (MGA), announced today it has reached an agreement to acquire United Surety, a Mississauga-based independent MGA. The acquisition is scheduled to close January 1st, 2022.

Founded in 2020, United Surety offers surety products to brokers and their clients across Canada and in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented United team to RAISE and look forward to a smooth transition of the business,” said Matt Baynton, CEO of RAISE. “By combining the expertise of RAISE and United, we will be able to offer our brokers a robust array of products in the construction and real estate space.” RAISE and United will combine their experience to bring the best of each to the industry.

“I am pleased for our staff and our brokers that we have been able to align ourselves with RAISE,” stated Iqbal Bhinder, President of United Surety. “We look forward to joining a team that shares our sense of urgency in dealing with our broker partners and finding collaborative solutions for their clients.”

Raise will continue to provide tailored products from expert underwriters and will remain dedicated to developing specialty insurance and surety bond solutions for brokers and their clients on a national basis.