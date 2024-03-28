Register for IBAA’s 2024 Convention ASAP

Time is running out: registration for IBAA’s 2024 Convention closes April 5th

EDMONTON, AB, MARCH 28, 2024/insPRESS/ – It’s time to register for IBAA’s Convention 2024 before you miss the opportunity. If you have attended IBAA’s conventions in years past and were thinking about joining us in Banff from May 5-7th, make sure you register as soon as possible. Hotel rooms are very limited this year, and space is running out. Visit ibaa.ca to register. Registration closes April 5th.

Convention 2024 is all about exploring the new and changing landscapes of the broker channel. Connect with industry leaders and vendors to discuss changing technology, communication best practices, and the challenges surrounding attracting and keeping new talent. World-renowned corporate culture expert Shane Feldman will teach you through his key note session how to build better and more lasting professional relationships so you can shift onto a whole new business landscape.

We have added three exciting new opportunities to the 2024 convention schedule. We have:

Reformatted the President’s Gala to include our first annual Awards for Distinction. Join us as we celebrate the remarkable efforts of our brokers.

Almost doubled our trade show in size! We have added another room full of vendors for you to connect with.

Created a new event called the “Broker Connect” that will encourage brokers to connect in intimate small-group sessions with four insurers.

Can’t come for the full three days? No problem. We offer individual day or event tickets. Register today to secure your spot. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with high level industry stakeholders in one of the most beautiful spaces on earth. Visit ibaa.ca to register.

###

IBAA is a non-profit trade association representing over 4200 broker members working through about 260 individual brokerages in communities across Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

If you would like more information about our position on the above, please contact Rochelle Mighty at 780-421-1386 or rmighty@ibaa.ca