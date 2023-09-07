Registration for the Ninth Canadian Catastrophe (CAT) Conference has Opened.

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023/insPRESS/ – CatIQ is pleased to announce that registration for its ninth annual Canadian catastrophe conference, CatIQ Connect, is now open. CatIQ Connect will take place February 6-7, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The conference will kick off with a review of the catastrophes from 2023 and close with a forecast for 2024.

Canadian insured catastrophic losses are already over $2 billion in 2023 according to an early estimate from CatIQ. Impactful weather events are on the rise, and government and industry must look to implement solutions to mitigate the increasing cost of catastrophes.

CatIQ Connect is a content-driven conference designed to foster collaboration between sectors relating to resilience and recovery in the face of catastrophes. “Given the unprecedented number of catastrophes in Canada this summer, disaster management has never been more important. There were more catastrophes declared this summer alone than in any other entire year,” said Laura Twidle, President & CEO of CatIQ. “I’d like to thank our steering committee for putting together an outstanding agenda. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back in Toronto in February.”

CatIQ Connect is designed for:

Insurance/Reinsurance Professionals

All Levels of Government

Academia/Researchers

Risk Managers

NGOs

Other sectors/organizations dealing with resilience to catastrophes

The CatIQ Connect 2024 Agenda currently features 30+ expert speakers, with more to come. Session highlights include:

2023 CATs in Review

Navigating the Rise of Secondary Perils

Underwriting Spotlight

Earthquake: Raising Our EQ IQ

Tech Developments and Claims

Updates from the Federal Government

Non-Traditional Reinsurance

Renewals Season Recap

CAT Season 2023 Feature Discussion

Fireside Chat: OSFI on B-15

Modelling 101 – Your Questions Answered

Wellness in the Face of Disaster

Modelling 201- Deep Dive on Wildfire

Incentive vs. Uptake

CAT Response Inclusivity

2024: The Forecast Says?

Once again, this year’s Steering Committee includes leading organizations concerned with adaptation and management related to Canadian catastrophes, including:

About CatIQ

Toronto-based Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ) is a subsidiary of Zurich-based PERILS A.G. and delivers detailed analytical and meteorological information on Canadian natural and man-made catastrophes. Through its online subscription-based platform, CatIQ combines comprehensive insured loss and exposure indices and other related information to better serve the needs of the insurance / reinsurance / ILS industries, public sector and other stakeholders. www.catiq.com. CatIQ was established in 2014 with the support of the overwhelming majority of the Canadian insurance and reinsurance industry and is widely recognized as the most reliable source of catastrophe loss information in Canada. CatIQ also partners with MSA Research to host the Canadian catastrophe conference, CatIQ Connect, connect.catiq.com which will return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Feb 6-7, 2024.

