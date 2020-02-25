Revolutionize your client payment experience with FIRST Canada at the 2020 IBABC Trade Show

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 25, 2020/InsPress/ – Speak to the FIRST Canada team at the 2020 IBABC Trade Show & Networking Forum, and discover how a partnership with FIRST Canada can revolutionize your client payment experience with one streamlined process for all payment methods.

One partner. One process. All payments.

Elevate your client’s payment experience by offering all payment methods using one process via a completely customizable payment options form. Configure your form to present all payment methods accepted by your brokerage. Further customization options enable you to include your relevant payment instructions as well as your desired look and feel.

Come see how FIRST Canada enables you to maintain your client relationship and confidently ask your clients, “How would you like to pay for that?”

Revolutionize your client payment experience



Enter to win

Visit our booth and drop off your business card for your chance to win a Fitbit Versa watch. Be sure to visit the booth early to receive a FIRST Canada sustainable straw, while supplies last. When Friday, March 13, 2020 Where Hyatt Regency Vancouver

655 Burrard St.

Vancouver, BC V6C 2R7

Directions

Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date with all the IBABC excitement.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $36 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Tas Kurji, Vice President, Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

tas.kurji@firstinsurancefunding.ca

604 351 5266