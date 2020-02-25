Canadian Underwriter
insPRESS

Revolutionize your client payment experience with FIRST Canada at the 2020 IBABC Trade Show

February 25, 2020   by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

Print this page

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 25, 2020/InsPress/Speak to the FIRST Canada team at the 2020 IBABC Trade Show & Networking Forum, and discover how a partnership with FIRST Canada can revolutionize your client payment experience with one streamlined process for all payment methods.

One partner. One process. All payments.

Elevate your client’s payment experience by offering all payment methods using one process via a completely customizable payment options form. Configure your form to present all payment methods accepted by your brokerage. Further customization options enable you to include your relevant payment instructions as well as your desired look and feel.

Come see how FIRST Canada enables you to maintain your client relationship and confidently ask your clients, “How would you like to pay for that?”

 

Revolutionize your client payment experience

  • Maintain your client relationship
  • Offer all methods of payment at the point of sale with one streamlined process
  • Include multiple payment methods including, but not limited to, easy monthly payments, credit cards, Interac®, single bank withdrawal, eTransfer, and PayPal®
  • Offer comprehensive payment options directly from your BMS, Policy Works, or Applied Epic®
  • Integrate payment options into your portal, website, or app with FIRST Canada APIs
  • Close business faster via a paperless workflow with eSignature

 

Enter to win

Visit our booth and drop off your business card for your chance to win a Fitbit Versa watch.

Be sure to visit the booth early to receive a FIRST Canada sustainable straw, while supplies last.

When

Friday, March 13, 2020

Where

Hyatt Regency Vancouver
655 Burrard St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 2R7
Directions

Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date with all the IBABC excitement.

 

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $36 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Tas Kurji, Vice President, Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
tas.kurji@firstinsurancefunding.ca 
604 351 5266

Print this page

Related
More than half of surveyed companies report a security or data breach involving payment data, digital security firm Gemalto says
Digitized payment gateways playing larger role for insurers: Novarica
Brokers’ technology group focuses on “digital client experience,” broker management systems
Digital wallets require ‘careful review’ of limitations of liability: Borden Ladner Gervais