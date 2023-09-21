RIDGE CANADA CYBER SOLUTIONS INC. OFFICIALLY EXPANDS TECHNOLOGY ERRORS & OMISSIONS

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023/insPRESS/ – Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions Inc. (“Ridge Canada”) has secured $5 million in capacity for its Technology Errors and Omissions (“E&O”) speciality line of coverage. This robust product offers a comprehensive cyber & technology liability package designed to help Canadian technology companies protect themselves from a range of damaging financial and cyber losses. Both primary and excess limits are available and underwritten in-house.

Ridge Canada’s Tech E&O/Cyber Package is supported by two domestic capacity providers, Northbridge General Insurance Corporation and Tokio Marine Canada. Additionally, Ridge Canada is also able to offer a Property & Casualty (“P&C”) package backed by Northbridge General Insurance Corporation on primary opportunities.

Commenting on the expansion, Cindy Manek, Senior Vice President of Technology Professional Liability, “I am proud to see this project come together and evolve. Being able to offer 5M across the board is permitting me to serve my broker partners adequately and welcome new business opportunities to our Tech E&O line. Our Technology E&O provides tailored coverage and risk management solutions to technology companies, addressing their unique needs and challenges”.

“Technology companies are consistently in the top five industry verticals impacted by cyber attacks” said Greg Markell, President, and CEO of Ridge Canada. “At Ridge Canada we understand that technology companies are not immune to cyber risks and our Tech E&O offering underwrites to the same hygiene requirements as our cyber portfolio, ensuring that our clients receive robust protection in today’s evolving cyber landscape.”

Ridge Canada’s expansion into the Technology Errors and Omissions insurance showcases its commitment to addressing emerging risks and providing tailored insurance solutions to meet the specific needs of its Canadian retail broker network.

