Rival Insurance Technology Appoints Bob Juracka as Vice President of Business Strategy

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 18, 2023/insPRESS/ – Rival Insurance Technology, a leader in insurance management systems and connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce Bob Juracka has joined the company’s executive team as Vice President of Business Strategy.

Bob is a proven innovator who began his insurance technology career with Applied Systems where, as Executive Vice President, he headed up U.S. sales and implementation services. Then, as co-founder of XDimensional Technologies, he was instrumental in the creation and establishment of Nexsure, the industry’s first cloud-based/software-as-a-service broker management system.

“Bob is one of the true thought leaders in our industry,” said Greg Purdy, CEO. “Bob has built organizations from the ground up that deliver solutions that lead technology into new areas. We are very lucky to have Bob bring his expertise and experience to Rival and by extension the Canadian market will benefit from his contributions.”

“With an excellent and relevant client base–spanning retail brokers, MGAs, as well as carriers–Rival is in a unique position to leverage the myriad opportunities presented by this next major insurtech inflection point,” said Bob Juracka. “AI and machine learning/prediction engines will have a profound impact on the technologies and practices of insurance distribution. I am happy and energized to be joining the talented team here at Rival as we collaborate with our valued customers and partners to innovate together!”

About Rival Insurance Technology Inc.

Rival Insurance Technology, formerly CSSI, is a leading provider of solutions that improve the competitive position of our customers and business partners. Together we are transforming insurance with a new generation of technology. Learn more at rivalit.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Mark McConkey, Marketing Manager, Rival Insurance Technology

Email: markmcconkey@rivalit.com