Rival Insurance Technology Appoints Martin Ouellet as Vice President of Sales

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 18, 2023/insPRESS/ – Rival Insurance Technology, a leader in insurance management systems and connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce Martin Ouellet has joined the company’s executive team as Vice President of Sales.

Martin, a technology enthusiast from a young age, entered the insurance technology sector 25 years ago. He’s collaborated with brokers, MGAs, and carriers in distribution, underwriting, and claims. Martin’s sales approach centers on active listening and offering impartial answers to clients. He’s a strategic thinker, driven by a passion for solving industry challenges. His extensive experience and dedication have made him a trusted figure in insurance technology.

“I’ve had the pleasure and benefit of working with Martin, he is an exceptional leader and a sales executive with a long record of success with clients of all sizes,” said Greg Purdy, CEO. “He will be an enormous asset to Rival as we expand beyond our traditional markets. I’m very excited to see Martin reshape the broker, MGA, and carrier market share.”

“Sales is all about the partnership with customers,” said Martin Ouellet. “We should all be listening to our customers’ challenges and goals. This guides product development but also short-term strategies in improving both operational and financial results. I am excited about joining Rival at this inflection point where we are in the position of positively affecting the future of the industry. Brokers are in the business of providing options to customers and Rival is committed to providing options to the broker and MGA community.”

About Rival Insurance Technology Inc.

Rival Insurance Technology, formerly CSSI, is a leading provider of solutions that improve the competitive position of our customers and business partners. Together we are transforming insurance with a new generation of technology. Learn more at rivalit.com.

Mark McConkey, Marketing Manager, Rival Insurance Technology

Email: markmcconkey@rivalit.com