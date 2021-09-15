Said Ismail, P.Eng., CFEI Joins Origin and Cause

MISSISSAUGA, ON, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is excited to announce the addition of Said Ismail, P.Eng., CFEI, to our team in Ancaster, where he will be adding his considerable skill and technical expertise.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Said to Origin and Cause,” commented Mazen Habash, Origin and Cause President. “As a fellow electrical engineer, I have been thoroughly impressed with the depth of his knowledge and experience. He has a unique and quite specialized background. His time at ESA (Electrical Safety Authority), where he was regularly immersed in electrical codes and standards will make him a tremendous resource for clients and colleagues alike.”

Said is a licensed professional engineer and certified fire and explosion investigator with over 15 years of experience. He specializes in electrical and electronic failures, product liability and fire investigation, with particular expertise in codes and standards compliance. Said has overseen hundreds of investigations into the failure of equipment, installations and processes which contributed to electrical incidents, and has performed investigations into the root causes of electrical incidents which resulted in critical injuries, fatalities and/or large losses.

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.