SAY YES TO CHES: PROTECTING JEWELLERY STORES THIS VALENTINE’S MONTH

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 7, 2024/insPRESS/ – As Valentine’s Day approaches, jewelry store owners are gearing up for increased foot traffic, and CHES Special Risk has been a front runner every year, to ensure they have the right protection needed for the season of gifting jewels. Gary Hirst, CEO and President of CHES Special Risk, emphasizes the importance of safeguarding against unforeseen losses during this critical season.

“Valentine’s Month is a crucial period for jewelry stores, and we want to empower our clients to make the most of the heightened activity while being prepared for any unexpected challenges,” says Gary Hirst.

Tailored Protection for Jewelers

CHES Special Risk offers a specialized Jewelers Block insurance product designed to meet the unique requirements of jewelry store owners. This comprehensive coverage includes:

– Stock, Goods in Trust, and Money protection, covering incidents such as shoplifting, trick loss, accidental damage, hold-ups, snatch and grabs, sleight of hand, and more.

– Material Damage coverage for buildings, tenant improvements, contents, computers, personal effects of staff, laptops, and company mobile phones.

– Business Interruption coverage to address the loss of profits resulting from an insured loss under Stock, Goods in Trust and Money, or Material Damage covers.

– Personal accident cover for bodily injury to staff in the event of assault related to theft or attempted theft.

CHES Special Risk: Your Trusted Insurance Partner

In addition to the Jewelers Block product, CHES Special Risk brings to the table:

– 36 Years of Expertise: With over three decades of experience in the insurance industry, CHES Special Risk has honed its skills to provide top-notch solutions.

– Quick Turnaround Time: Responding promptly to the dynamic needs of clients, CHES Special Risk ensures a swift and efficient turnaround time.

– Custom Made Solutions: Tailoring insurance solutions to fit the unique requirements of each client is a hallmark of CHES Special Risk.

– Superior Customer Service: Available in 13+ languages, the company prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service.

– In-Depth Risk Assessment: The company conducts thorough risk assessments to identify and mitigate potential risks, providing clients with a proactive approach to risk management.

“Jewelers Block Insurance is one of our specialized products, and we invite our clients to trust us for their insurance needs. We are committed to safeguarding their businesses and ensuring they can focus on what matters most during this Valentine’s Month – serving their customers,” adds Gary Hirst.

For more information on CHES Special Risk and its offerings, please contact at info@chesspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca