Sedgwick announces key leadership promotions

MEMPHIS, TENN., AUGUST 12, 2020/insPRESS – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology‐enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced key leadership promotions amongst its executive team as part of its planned succession process.

Mike Arbour, who most recently served as group president of global operations, has been promoted to CEO of Sedgwick and will join the company’s board of directors. Bob Peterson, who has been group president of sales and marketing, was promoted to president. Dave North—who led the company’s growth from $50 million to over $3.5 billion as chairman, president and CEO for more than 25 years—will continue to be active with the company, its customers and the industry as executive chairman.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work for and lead Sedgwick for the past 25 years,” North said. “I am incredibly proud of the company that so many people have helped to build, as well as the successes and opportunities we have created for our colleagues and customers along the way.

“As we look to the future, it is time for the next generation of Sedgwick leadership to build on our legacy of helping people and businesses when they need it most. I am confident that Mike and Bob will lead the company to even greater heights in the next decade and beyond.”

Sedgwick, which employs 27,000 colleagues in 65 countries, is the world’s leading provider of outsourced claims administration and risk management services to corporations, insurance companies and public entities. The company serves thousands of clients worldwide with property, casualty, disability and absence management solutions, as well as many other related specialty services.

“I am honored to be named CEO of Sedgwick,” Arbour said. “It is an incredible privilege to lead the most successful, innovative and compassionate insurance claims company in the world. I appreciate the confidence that Dave North and the board of directors have in me, and I share their excitement and optimism for our bright future. We have a common passion for making this great company even better and ensuring that our best years lie ahead.”

In his most recent role as group president, Peterson was responsible for promoting Sedgwick’s growth and the delivery of industry-leading, client-focused services to drive strong results and lasting partnerships. “Working alongside Dave North for the past 25 years has been a truly extraordinary experience,” Peterson said. “Each year, we’ve reflected on the past and tried to roll the best of what we’ve done and learned into the next.

“These leadership appointments are one more way that we’re looking ahead to the future. I’m humbled to serve as president of Sedgwick and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next five to 10 years.”

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of nearly 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

