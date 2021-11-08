Senior Field Underwriter Enhances Broker Access to CHES Special Risk and Their Unique Offerings

TORONTO, ON, November 8, 2021/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk, Ontario today announced that it has embarked upon enhanced point of engagement for Brokers in assisting with the placement of their Clients business.

CHES Special Risk has developed a blended role of combining business development, underwriting and loss prevention with excellent customer service and ease of doing business, and the ability to interact directly into busy Brokers offices where capacity is required, is unique in the MGA market, and to that end, CHES Special Risk are delighted to announce the Appointment of Jennifer Scott, as Senior Field Underwriter and responsible for product distribution to certain key regions in Ontario.

“We hear so much about on-line quote and bind, web-portal access and paperless process, but what happens to the risks that don’t fit or the Client that is complex?’ said Gary Hirst, President and Chief Executive Officer of CHES Special Risk.

‘Having an Underwriter that will actually visit your office on a regular basis, and sit and listen to the unique complexity of the Brokers Insurance requirements, and then go out and visit your Client with you is a rare commodity in a marketplace where emails go unanswered and phone calls not returned, it is the current market climate where the basic services of an Insurance Provider needs to be strengthened and enhanced;”

“Quality risk selection and assessment, on the ground is a key function of the ‘Field Underwriter’ and I am delighted to be joining CHES Special Risk in the current market climate, where regional brokers don’t have access to product, and are finding it difficult to source capacity where response times are delayed because of demand’ said Jennifer “CHES appreciate the impact of quality housekeeping, overall risk quality and the identification of moral risk for specific industries, and the impact this has on results, can only be identified on a local level, and not through photographs or submissions’.

Jennifer’s’ first area of development is the Independent Broker in out-lying regions of Ontario and will be making her presence known to those brokers with advance contact and appointments.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to Broker demand to a hardening market place, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s coverholder in 2009. CHES Special Risk are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” Rated capacity both in the Hard to Place & Standard Lines Classes, and support their Retail Brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

