ServiceMaster Restore Announces New Ownership in Muskoka & Parry Sound

MUSKOKA & PARRY SOUND, ON, DEC. 4, 2020/insPRESS – ServiceMaster Restore is pleased to announce Steve Gregg and William Moodie as the new owners of ServiceMaster Restore of Muskoka & Parry Sound effective November 1st. The company would like to acknowledge and thank Tim Skinner for the 35 years he dedicated to the business and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.

The new owners bring over 30 years of combined experience in the disaster restoration industry to the Muskoka & Parry Sound location. Steve Gregg owns ServiceMaster Restore of Toronto North-Vaughan and ServiceMaster Restore of Markham and offers a wealth of knowledge and experience in both residential and commercial restoration services to an already experienced team. “I’m very excited for Will and I to bring our expertise to the Muskoka and Parry Sound communities to provide homeowners, business owners and insurers alike a renewed and unparalleled service level,” states Gregg.

Will Moodie started in the disaster restoration industry more than a decade ago when he joined ServiceMaster Restore of Oakville. He quickly noticed that the key to becoming successful in this business is to provide the highest degree of customer service through honesty, integrity and excellent communication. Will is responsible for managing the business’ operations, project management as well as building and strengthening customer relationships in the market. Moodie comments, “Becoming a ServiceMaster Restore owner and moving to the beautiful community of Muskoka has been a long-time dream of mine. I am excited for the opportunity to provide un-paralleled customer service to the wonderful residents and businesses in the Muskoka region.”

Stephan Roy, National Director of ServiceMaster Restore says, “We are very excited to have such dedicated owners who bring a proven track record of success, and the ability to deliver exceptional service and quality to our clients. We thank Tim for helping build the brand over the course of his long tenure, and we anticipate continued development, success and growth going forward.”

ServiceMaster Restore of Muskoka & Parry Sound continues to operate at P.O. Box 2792, 35 E.P. Lee Drive in Bracebridge, Ontario. For emergency services or any other inquiries, you can contact them at 705-654-8555.

