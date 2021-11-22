ServiceMaster Restore Appoints Daniel Loosemore as Chief of Sales & Operations

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 22, 2021/insPRESS/ ServiceMaster Restore, one of Canada’s leading providers of residential and commercial restoration services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Loosemore as their Chief of Sales & Operations.

Daniel is an industry veteran that brings more than 20 years of leadership and experience in the property restoration industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer & President of Canada Operations at Westhill where he led their operations and growth including building a robust network of carriers and contractors in North America prior to their decision to halt Canadian expansion plans.

Previously, Loosemore held a series of progressive leadership roles in Sales and Operations at Crawford Contractor Connection where he effectively tailored their established US managed repair network model to the unique Canadian market. He then took this valuable experience into consulting and has been working alongside businesses to execute on strategic imperatives like growth, margin efficiencies, performance management and brand experience.

“I look forward to the opportunity to be part of the ServiceMaster family. As a recognized market leader, ServiceMaster Restore is well positioned to serve our customers and their evolving needs,” Daniel shared.

Austin Yoder, Senior Director of Operations for ServiceMaster Brands said, “I am confident Dan’s deep industry and market expertise along with his passion for growth will drive great success for the network and the brand.”

About ServiceMaster Restore

With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Restore is your trusted source for full-service restoration in Canada. Our experts are ready to respond to your needs big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. With over 4,500 franchises around the world, you can feel confident knowing that wherever you are, we’re available to provide professional, high quality disaster restoration services during your customer’s time of need. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit www.ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.