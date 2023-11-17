ServiceMaster Restore Celebrates 70 Years of Excellence and Innovation

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 17, 2023/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore, a leader in the restoration and disaster recovery services industry, celebrated its 70th anniversary during a dynamic Fall National Conference at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel November 9th and 10th, 2023.

ServiceMaster’s history is one of humble beginnings to market leadership, a testament to their commitment to deliver exceptional service and quality to customers. The company operates under the principles laid out by its founder, Marion E. Wade, emphasizing respect, integrity, and accountability to customers. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to these values and to innovation and excellence in disaster restoration. ServiceMaster Restore’s focus on innovation have also made them a technological leader in the restoration services industry.

Of special note was the well-deserved Distinction Award, presented to ServiceMaster Restore of Aurora, Newmarket and Richmond Hill. The award recognizes outstanding achievements in performance, customer service, and brand commitment for their 70 years of service. This franchise was the first in Canada and also celebrates 70 years of service.

A commemorative 70th Anniversary video was created of the event highlighting words of congratulations from insurance professionals, franchisees and vendors. To view the video, click the image below.

About ServiceMaster Restore: ServiceMaster Restore is a leading provider of restoration and disaster recovery services, committed to delivering exceptional service and quality to customers for over 70 years. With a legacy of innovation and growth, ServiceMaster Restore continues to be a trusted name in the disaster restoration industry.