ServiceMaster Restore of Saint John Restores Priceless Propeller for Royal Canadian Legion Branch #58

QUISPAMSIS, NB, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore of Saint John announced the successful restoration of a historic wooden propeller that once graced the entrance of the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch #58 in Quispamsis. The restoration effort, which commenced following a devastating fire on June 15th, 2023, culminated in the unveiling of the fully restored propeller on August 30th, 2023.

The fire had caused extensive damage to a four-unit commercial building, with the largest unit belonging to the Canada Royal Legion Branch #58. Established on October 10th, 1946, and located on Marr Road in Quispamsis since 2006, RCL Branch #58 has been a pillar of the community with approximately 200 active members. The fire not only posed a structural threat but also risked the loss of cherished artifacts, including the historic wooden propeller.

Upon arriving at the scene, Andrew Whittaker, Project Manager at ServiceMaster Restore, encountered heavy smoke and fire damage resulting from the fire’s intensity. The emergency mitigation process began immediately, focusing on preventing further structural damage and evaluating the property’s contents. Pam Collins, Content Manager at ServiceMaster Restore, recognized the emotional and historical significance of the artifacts within the Legion.

One particular piece held exceptional value for RCL Branch #58 – a wooden propeller from a Fairchild PT aircraft, built in 1939 and used during World War II. This cherished artifact had been a source of pride for the Legion for over 70 years. Pam Collins and her team embarked on an arduous restoration journey, employing techniques such as soda blasting, sanding, metal protection removal, soldering, varnishing, and repainting to breathe new life into the propeller.

The culmination of this remarkable restoration was celebrated when the leadership of RCL Branch #58 visited the ServiceMaster Restore facility at 733 Rothesay Avenue. They were taken through the painstaking restoration process via a detailed presentation and witnessed the grand unveiling of the historic propeller on August 30th.

Andrew Witaker – Project Manager ServiceMaster, Brian Roberts – Treasurer RCL Kennebacasis Branch 58, Harold Defazio – NB Command Vice President, Pam Collins – Content Manager ServiceMaster, Brian Eisner – President RCL Kennebacasis Branch 58, Blake Johnson – Project Manager ServiceMaster

Brian Eisner, President of RCL Branch #58, expressed his delight, saying, “They could not be happier with the result and did not think they would ever see this piece again. Our members will be so proud.”

Pam Collins of ServiceMaster Restore said, “This was the highlight of my year – to deliver this piece back to RCL 58, fully restored, and know it will be on display in perpetuity. That’s what we do every day – deliver customer experiences that take away the stress so our customers can live their lives.”

ServiceMaster Restore of Saint John continues to demonstrate its commitment to restoring not only structures but also treasured memories within our communities.

