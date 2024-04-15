ServiceMaster Restore of Winnipeg Under New Ownership

WINNIPEG, MB, APRIL 15, 2024/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore would like to announce a change in ownership with ServiceMaster Restore of Winnipeg. David and Alana Friesen, the former owners, have successfully nurtured and expanded the franchise over the past decade. As they transition out of the business, ServiceMaster Restore extends its gratitude for their invaluable contributions and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors. Stepping into the role of franchise owners are the Boisjoli Family, comprised of five brothers, along with Sara Gingera as a partner and General Manager.

The Boisjoli Family, born and raised in Winnipeg, bring with them a rich entrepreneurial heritage. With backgrounds spanning construction, finance, and IT, the brothers’ diverse expertise aligns naturally with Sara Gingera’s extensive experience in the construction and restoration industry. Sara, who has spent over 15 years in various roles within the sector, including General Manager at a national restoration company, is poised to lead ServiceMaster Restore of Winnipeg to new heights.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Boisjoli Family and Sara Gingera to the ServiceMaster Restore family,” said Daniel Loosemore, Chief of Sales & Operations, at ServiceMaster Canada. “Their combined experience and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly uphold the high standards our customers have come to expect.”

Speaking about the transition, Sara Gingera expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am passionate about the restoration industry and am eager to lead ServiceMaster Restore of Winnipeg into its next chapter of growth and success. With the Boisjoli Family and our dedicated team, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

ServiceMaster Restore of Winnipeg remains committed to providing top-tier restoration services to its customers, backed by the same professionalism and expertise that has defined the franchise since its inception. They continue to operate out of their existing location at 1780 Selkirk Avenue.

About ServiceMaster Restore

ServiceMaster Restore is a leading disaster restoration company that provides essential services to residential and commercial properties. With over 70 years of experience in the industry, ServiceMaster Restore has built a reputation for excellence and reliability, helping clients recover from various disasters promptly. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.