ServiceMaster Restore Owners Win Silver for 2024 Franchisee of the Year from Canadian Franchise Association

MONTREAL, QC, APRIL 10, 2024/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore is proud to announce that owners Justin Callon, Andrew Jackson and Billy Van Wyck of ServiceMaster Restore of Niagara, ServiceMaster Restore of Guelph and ServiceMaster Restore of Kitchener-Waterloo are the Silver winners of the prestigious Franchisee of the Year award from the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA). This recognition celebrates their outstanding performance and dedication to excellence in the non-traditional franchise category.

Justin Callon, Andrew Jackson, and Billy Van Wyck have demonstrated exceptional business performance since first becoming partners in 2017. With a focus on disaster restoration services, together, they have achieved remarkable growth, setting a standard for excellence within the industry.

Billy Van Wyck and Justin Callon accepting the Silver 2024 CFA Franchisee of the Year Award.

Solid Business Performance

Their first location, ServiceMaster Restore of Niagara, exhibited exceptional growth, which is a testament to the franchisee’s commitment to achieving and exceeding business goals. The three partners then expanded into a second territory with the purchase of ServiceMaster Restore of Guelph in 2020, again achieving notable growth in just three years, and then went on to acquire a third location, ServiceMaster Restore of Kitchener-Waterloo in 2023.

Their dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in their impressive 85% Net Promoter Score (NPS) in 2023 and a 4.9-star rating on Google Reviews. These metrics underscore this team’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and ensuring positive customer experiences.

Recognized at the ServiceMaster International Convention in 2023 with the Mobilizer of the Year award, Callon, Jackson and Van Wyck have consistently demonstrated sales growth, territory expansion, and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations. These achievements explain how these franchisees scored Silver for this CFA award.

Community Involvement

This team is not only committed to business success but also to making a positive impact in the community. They have demonstrated a profound commitment to philanthropy and community service, embodying the values of compassion and support.

During emergency situations such as the Windsor, Montreal and Halifax weather events, ServiceMaster Restore owners, Justin Callon, Andrew Jackson and Billy Van Wyck, provided essential services to affected communities, showcasing their dedication to helping others in times of need.

Locally, they actively engage in initiatives promoting fire safety, fundraising, and supporting community organizations such as Project Share and Movember. Internationally, their partnership with Shelter Helps in El Salvador reflects their global humanitarian commitment, highlighting their desire to make a meaningful impact beyond borders.

Overall Star Quality

These ServiceMaster Restore owners stand out as exceptional due to their exemplary leadership, innovative practices, and significant contributions to the franchise industry. They are proactive in their approach to disaster response, they are strong collaborators with local offices, and are committed to sharing best practices, which demonstrates their dedication to success and community support.

As Brand ambassadors, this team of owners has creatively utilized branding opportunities to engage with the community while promoting their services. Their participation in industry committees and events further demonstrates their leadership and expertise within the franchise community.

Their achievements have been widely recognized, earning nominations for prestigious awards and accolades within the franchise industry. Their combination of business success, community involvement, and industry leadership makes them a deserving recipient of the Silver Franchisee of the Year award in the non-traditional franchise category.

Meet the award winning owners and hear what their staff love most about ServiceMaster Restore here.

About ServiceMaster Restore

ServiceMaster Restore is a leading disaster restoration company that provides essential services to residential and commercial properties. With over70years of experience in the industry, ServiceMaster Restore has built a reputation for excellence and reliability, helping clients recover from disasters big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks with over 4,500 franchises around the world. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.