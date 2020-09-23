ServiceMaster Restore Welcomes New Atlantic Business Development Representative

MISSISSAUGA, ON, SEPT. 23, 2020/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore is pleased to announce their newest team member, Jason Sperry, to the position of Business Development Representative, Atlantic Region.

Jason joins the ServiceMaster family with over 20 years of industry-related experience, and more importantly comes to the banner with 10 years in the property restoration field. He brings both operational and business development experience to their industry leading brand with a can-do attitude, developed industry relationships and the confidence to spearhead their continued success in eastern Canada.

As a key representative and liaison with Atlantic industry stakeholders, Jason will be responsible for strengthening existing relationships and building new partnerships. “We are delighted to have Jason join our business development team under the leadership of Laura Schick, Business Development Manager” said Stephan Roy, National Director of ServiceMaster Restore. “Our business partners will benefit from his industry experience and knowledge and executing strategies that align with the business development objectives of performance management, superior customer experience and revenue growth.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Restore is your trusted source for full-service restoration in Canada. Our experts are ready to respond to your needs big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. With over 4,500 franchises around the world, you can feel confident knowing that wherever you are, we’re available to provide professional, high quality disaster restoration services during your customer’s time of need. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit www.ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.