Servpro Industries (Canada) ULC Announces Partnership with Canadian Association of Insurance Women (CAIW)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MARCH 8, 2022/insPRESS/ – In recognition of International Women’s Day, Servpro Industries (Canada) ULC is proud to announce its partnership with the Canadian Association of Insurance Women (CAIW) as part of an increased commitment to recognizing and appreciating women.

“Due to our close alignment with the insurance industry and its professionals, as well as Canadian SERVPRO franchise owners’ deep interest in the success of women throughout our organization, we thought this partnership was a natural fit,” said Kyle Urech, field consultant manager for Servpro Industries (Canada) ULC. “We share the same goals as the CAIW – educating consumers on how they can protect their investments and training and developing women to lead, specifically within our independently owned and operated franchises.”

While fire and water restoration and cleanup are commonly thought of as majority male-staffed industries, nearly a one-third of all independently owned and operated franchises within Canada have female ownership, Urech said.

Both CAIW and SERVPRO promote the empowerment of women through professionalism and training. CAIW’s involvement in nonprofits such as Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) further represents its commitment to women’s causes.

With this partnership, SERVPRO will be a national platinum sponsor of the organization to help support its goals and initiatives, as well as its 55th annual convention scheduled to be held in Edmonton, Alberta, in June.

“When women are successful, SERVPRO franchises are successful,” Urech said. “Add that to the mission of CAIW, as well as the organizations they support, and we are privileged to be mentioned along with them to highlight the importance of women’s advocacy across Canada.”

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation.

SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,950 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

About CAIW

Formed in 1966, CAIW is a national association of insurance professionals. CAIW focuses on education, networking, and personal development of individuals affiliated with the insurance industry, both directly and indirectly. CAIW provides insurance professionals with a forum to showcase their dedication to the consumer and the industry through programs such as the Insurance Information Campaign.

