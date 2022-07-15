SERVPRO of Central Vancouver Opens Doors

Local franchise opens to assist community with property damage emergencies

VANCOUVER, BC, JULY 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – SERVPRO®, a premier cleanup and restoration company, has a new franchise in British Columbia. SERVPRO® of Central Vancouver will respond to the community’s property damage emergencies, ranging from multi-million-dollar commercial disasters to small losses suffered by individual businesses and homeowners.

“A fire or water damage to your home or business can be such a traumatic event,” said Alex Han, owner of the new business. “SERVPRO of Central Vancouver will come in to clean up and restore property damage situations. Our goal is to put the property owner back in control as quickly as possible.”

SERVPRO® clients include insurance companies and commercial & residential property owners seeking superior and timely restoration services. With more than 50 years of experience, the SERVPRO® System’s time-tested techniques, industry-leading software, and proprietary cleaning products have helped make SERVPRO® franchises stand out in the industry.

SERVPRO® of Central Vancouver is a full-service restoration company offering fire, mould, water-damaged and contents related services, and the complete reconstruction of damaged structures. Many Franchisees also offer cleaning and restoration of special items, such as: HVAC duct systems; building exteriors; electronic equipment, including computers; and documents restoration.

For more information on SERVPRO® of Central Vancouver, please contact Alex Han at 778-317-8932

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mould mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,000 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.” In 2010, the SERVPRO® System opened its first Canadian office in Edmonton, AB. Additional Canadian Franchise opportunities are being offered in all provinces (except Quebec) at this time.

Contact: Alex (Fei) Han

SERVPRO® of Central Vancouver

778-317-8932

fhan@servprocentralvancouver.com

SERVPRO® Canadian Contact:

Kyle Urech

Regional Director of Operations – Canada

Servpro Industries (Canada) ULC

7111 Syntex Drive, 3rd Floor

Mississauga, ON L5N 8C3

Mobile: 519-591-5566

Office: 289-290-4495