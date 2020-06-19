SERVPRO of North Vancouver opens doors

Local franchises open to assist community with property damage emergencies

VANCOUVER, BC, JUNE 19, 2020/insPRESS/– SERVPRO, a premier cleanup and restoration company, has a new franchise location in British Columbia. SERVPRO of North Vancouver will respond to the area’s property damage emergencies, ranging from multi-million-dollar disasters to those suffered by individual businesses and homeowners.

“A fire or water damage to your home or business can be such a traumatic event,” said Tom Zakeri, owner of the franchise. “SERVPRO of North Vancouver will come in to clean up and restore property damage situations. Our goal is to put the property owner back in control as quickly as possible.”

SERVPRO clients include insurance companies and commercial & residential property owners seeking superior and timely restoration services. With more than 50 years of experience, the SERVPRO System’s time-tested techniques, industry-leading software, and proprietary cleaning products have helped make SERVPRO franchises stand out in the industry.

SERVPRO of North Vancouver is a full-service restoration company offering fire, mould, water-damaged and contents related services, and the complete reconstruction of damaged structures. Many Franchisees also offer cleaning and restoration of special items, such as: HVAC duct systems; building exteriors; electronic equipment, including computers; and documents restoration. SERVPRO’s cleaning program is called Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned which offers a new level of clean to all its clients.

For more information on SERVPRO of North Vancouver, please contact Tom Zakeri at 604-725-3361

About SERVPRO

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO Franchise System is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services, and mould mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,800 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners. In 2010, the SERVPRO System opened its first Canadian office in Edmonton, AB. Additional Canadian Franchise opportunities are being offered in all provinces (except Quebec) at this time.

SERVPRO Canadian Contact:

Kyle Urech

Field Consultant Manager – Canada

Servpro Industries (Canada) ULC

7111 Syntex Drive, 3rd Floor

Mississauga, ON

L5N 8C3

Mobile: 519-591-5566

Office: 289-290-4495