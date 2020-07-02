SERVPRO selected by Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) as COVID-19 cleaning partner

Industry leader in clean-up and restoration available to provide services to more than 100,000 CFIB members across the country.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, JULY 2, 2020/insPRESS/ – Canadian SERVPRO franchisees have recently been approved by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) to provide services to CFIB members with respect to cleaning and disinfecting of CFIB member facilities across Canada. SERVPRO franchisees are offering their Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned program to CFIB members at exclusive rates.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed what it means to be clean. I am thrilled that we are part of this solution to get Canadian businesses back in business” said Mike Stahl, chief marketing officer of SERVPRO. “Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned program is a cleaning and disinfecting program that will lend our industry-leading cleanup and remediation expertise to businesses and other community spaces as they reopen their doors. This program will give patrons and employees across Canada peace of mind that the space has been protected by SERVPRO, the authority on what it means to be clean.”

For more information about SERVPRO in Canada, please contact Kyle Urech at 519-591-5566 or kurech@servpronet.com or visit www.SERVPRO.com.

Details about the program can be found on the Canadian Federation of Independent Business website at: https://www.cfib-fcei.ca/en/services-help-your-business-get-through-covid-19

About SERVPRO

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO Franchise System is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mould mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,800 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners.