Shaehan Corbell joins EFI Global as project manager in Ottawa, Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, has appointed Shaehan Corbell to the role of project manager in Canada.

For the past five years, Corbell has served as a team lead/emergency management specialist for the transportation industry, responding to emergency spills and environmental clean-ups throughout Eastern Canada. He has been involved in a variety of petroleum and hazardous materials releases, as well as developed emergency response action plans (ERAP), environmental emergency plans (E2) and emergency response plans (ERP) for various stakeholders.

“Shaehan’s experience as a first responder, along with his knowledge of hazardous materials, bring strength to our team,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “His emergency preparedness planning expertise adds a new skill level to our team in this region, and he will be valuable resource to our clients.”

For more information, contact Corbell at Shaehan.Corbell@efiglobal.com or 343-542-2047.

EFI Global has six locations serving Ontario. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, New Zealand, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

