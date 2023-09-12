Shannon McNamara joins the WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., National Corporate Team

LONDON, ON, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023/insPRESS/ – WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon McNamara as our Regional Manager – Business Development Atlantic, who joined the WINMAR® National Corporate Team on August 28, 2023.

Shannon will be based out of Nova Scotia and brings over 14 years of property restoration experience to our team. Shannon will utilize her vast knowledge of the restoration industry with WINMAR® to enhance our overall performance in the Atlantic Region.

Most recently, Shannon was the Academic Chair and Faculty Administrator in an academic environment. Prior to this, Shannon worked for WINMAR® franchises in the Atlantic Region in various capacities including Project Management, Operations, and leading our CAT response team within the region. With her forward-thinking methods and advanced skill sets, she will be a key asset to maintain and increase our growth in the Atlantic Region.

“WINMAR® continues to be focused on customer care, and overall performance in the industry,” stated Glenn Woolfrey, President. “With the addition of Shannon, we will further enhance the support to our current Atlantic franchises while continuing our growth in Atlantic Canada. We believe that Shannon’s knowledge and experience will help increase our success in the Atlantic Region.”

As part of WINMAR® Canada’s strategic growth, we continue to focus on the development and support of our partners. WINMAR® remains committed to providing service excellence within the Property Restoration Industry to fulfill our partner’s expectations of best in service.

We are excited to welcome Shannon back to the WINMAR® Family.

