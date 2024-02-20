Sinistar CEO and Founder Alexis Vertefeuille Lands on Forbes 30 Under 30 List

MONTREAL, QC, FEBRUARY 20, 2024/insPRESS/ – Forbes has named Sinistar founder and CEO Alexis Vertefeuille to its 30 Under 30 North America list for 2024. Forbes evaluated over 11,000 candidates based on a criteria of innovation, impact, achievement, and potential, where Vertefeuille was honored in the social impact category for his company’s disruptive approach to insurance housing.

“Receiving this recognition is rewarding, but it’s especially meaningful because it highlights the impact the Sinistar team has brought to property claims in Canada,” says Vertefeuille.

Sinistar is a home-sharing platform used by claims adjusters from over 35 different insurers to provide efficient and affordable relocation solutions for their displaced policyholders. Sinistar’s technology automates home-matching and bidding between claims adjusters and its host community of over 15,000 homeowners, helping claims professionals save hours of time, reduce expenses, and ensure policyholder satisfaction. The platform was created with ease and accessibility in mind, where claims adjusters can submit temporary housing requests within just a few clicks and minutes, and also rely on the human support of Sinistar’s team throughout their insured’s relocation process.

Vertefeuille founded the company while completing a law degree at Laval University. The idea came to him when he found housing for a friend’s mother who had been stuck in a hotel after a fire. Inspired by the difference better housing could make, he used his personal savings to start the company in 2016, aiming to offer homelike solutions for those in similar situations. Sinistar quickly grew, experiencing a major boost during the pandemic as short-term rental hosts joined to supplement lost income from tourism. The company has since grown across Canada and has helped relocate over 5,000 displaced policyholders from Nova Scotia, to Ontario, to British Columbia, and beyond.

“Helping displaced families always has been and always will be our focus. We want to relocate as many people as possible to more comfortable housing through advancing our technology,” says Vertefeuille.

Providing thousands of people with well-adapted accommodations has had a profound social impact. Furthermore, the company has also democratized the insurance housing market by opening it to small short-term rental businesses. This shift in turn has given communities more diverse, higher-quality temporary housing options, increasing their resilience to disasters.

About Sinistar

Sinistar is a home-sharing platform that connects claims adjusters to a community of hosts to help displaced policyholders find affordable temporary accommodations that feel like home.

