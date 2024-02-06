SSRU Increases Property and Casualty Capacity

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 6, 2024/insPRESS/ – SSRU is excited to announce a partnership with the Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (Canada Branch), introducing increased capacity within our Residential Realty and Commercial Property product offerings.

SSRU’s Residential Realty product offering has been increased by $5,000,000, bringing our available capacity to $30M, while our Property product offering has been increased by $10,000,000, bringing our available capacity to $35M.

SSRU is also pleased to have strengthened our domestic Commercial Casualty offering through partnerships with two distinct Lloyd’s syndicates, bringing our Commercial Casualty capacity to $31M.

Heather Jamieson SVP of Property commented:

“The increased syndication of SSRU’S insurance panel reinforces our long-term, stable capacity in the marketplace.”

Victor Ip, SVP of Casualty commented:

“We are pleased to be able to offer meaningful, long-term capacity in a market where capacity for severity driven risk is often transitory.”

Stephen Stewart, President and CEO of SSRU commented:

“SSRU’s increased capacity creates broader syndication among our carriers, reducing our client’s exposure to counterparty risk and further insulating our panel from severity loss.”

Further Information about SSRU

SSRU is a Specialty Insurance MGA based in Toronto, Canada.

Founded in 2016, by its CEO Stephen Stewart, SSRU provides specialty insurance products to a wide array of clients in the Construction, Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Public Entity, Realty, and Transportation sectors.

For more information, please contact info@ssru.ca