The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group Celebrates a Year of Community Impact

LINDSAY, ON, NOVEMBER 6, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group, Ontario’s largest farm mutual, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. As part of their mission to “protect individuals together,” the company has taken an innovative approach to supporting communities beyond traditional insurance services.

By having a policy with The Commonwell, Members are driving change by bolstering local food security and funding educational and engagement initiatives. These initiatives are made possible by the work The Commonwell and their broker partners collectively do, and the premiums collected protecting the homes, businesses, farms, and lifestyles of their Members throughout Commonwell Country.

The Commonwell is proud to share and celebrate the results of this past year’s philanthropy progress via their 2023 Impact Report, a comprehensive collection of powerful video stories, insightful commentary, and compelling statistics. These elements combined provide straightforward evidence of the tangible change The Commonwell’s Members have brought to the communities they serve.

One of the key factors contributing to the success of these programs has been the active participation of over 5000 families in the SEEDit program and the dedication of 100 community-based organizations that submitted L.E.A.F. applications. The collaboration with numerous broker partners across the province has also been a driving force behind the initiative’s success.

Tim Shauf, CEO of The Commonwell is pleased to share these results. He says, “Our Impact Report tells the story of how our SEEDit and L.E.A.F. initiatives are ensuring that more families, individuals, and organizations across the province can build capacity for what is to come. This report is a valuable tool in communicating our commitment to being a resource that empowers the growth of our Members and communities.”

As The Commonwell continues its mission to protect individuals together, they look forward to even greater community impact in the years to come. Their dedication to community welfare, exemplified by the SEEDit and L.E.A.F. programs, is a testament to the power of collective action and a brighter future for Ontario’s communities.

For more information on The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group and to access the 2023 Impact Report, please visit their website at www.commonwell.ca/impact2023

