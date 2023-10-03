The future is bright with FIRST Canada at the 2023 Applied Net Conference

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – With payment solutions from FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the future is bright. Enhance your service and client experience and improve operational efficiencies, while reducing your receivables and administration costs with FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic®.

Connect with the knowledgeable FIRST Canada team at the Applied Net Conference taking place October 23-26 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas as they showcase their Applied Certified FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® integration. Learn more about the newest features in the latest release of FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® which simplifies the payment process and offers payment plans directly from your BMS, now with even more efficiency and flexibility. Enhance your service and client experience, improve operational efficiencies, while reducing your receivables and administration costs.

Learn more about FIRST Pay™ for

Applied Epic ® Integrate customized payment options to your policy proposal at the point of sale

Customize pricing programs and real-time what-if scenarios

Obtain client payment status from within Applied Epic ®

Automate activities and document attachment

Automate accounting and accounts

receivable functions

View installment schedule, disbursements, financed policies, and documents



Visit the FIRST Canada booth and speak to Stuart Bruce, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer; David Caringi, Chief Sales Officer; Michael Khouri, VP, National Accounts; and Madison Freeston, Technology Solutions Consultant to learn how you can easily create customized payment options in a few simple clicks directly from Applied Epic®.

New Features

Estimated Premium Quotes – easily create quotes without transactions and easily provide a quote at policy proposal

Policy Cancellation Request – easily request a policy cancellation directly from Applied Epic ® and create an activity record

Positive Endorsement Request – easily request a positive endorsement directly from Applied Epic ® and create an activity record

Negative Endorsement Request – easily request a negative endorsement directly from Applied Epic ® and create an activity record

Import Quotes – import an existing quote to take advantage of all FIRST Pay’s™ automated functionality to manage your client’s contract

Quote Submission – easily submit any new, renewal, or positive endorsement quote in a few simple clicks for fast conversion

Improved Functionality

Renewal Quoting – updated user controls and preset defaults to streamline the renewal workflow

Billing Plan Automation – the selection of the policy billing plan is now automated

Attachment Specification – customize the attachments folder and have all attachments available in the folder you specify

Library Enhancements – control adding, removing, and maintenance of your Carrier / MGA listings

User Interface improvements – improvements in the look and feel of integration screens, French translations, transaction descriptions, and error messages provide even greater flexibility and an enhanced user experience.

Enter to Win:

While at the FIRST Canada booth, speak with a member of their sales team and enter your name into the draw for a Bose Revolve+ II Bluetooth ® speaker.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the future of payment solutions.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $54 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944