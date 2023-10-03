The future is bright with FIRST Canada at the 2023 Applied Net Conference

October 3, 2023 by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada)
TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – With payment solutions from FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the future is bright. Enhance your service and client experience and improve operational efficiencies, while reducing your receivables and administration costs with FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic®.
Connect with the knowledgeable FIRST Canada team at the Applied Net Conference taking place October 23-26 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas as they showcase their Applied Certified FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® integration. Learn more about the newest features in the latest release of FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic® which simplifies the payment process and offers payment plans directly from your BMS, now with even more efficiency and flexibility. Enhance your service and client experience, improve operational efficiencies, while reducing your receivables and administration costs.
Visit the FIRST Canada booth and speak to Stuart Bruce, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer; David Caringi, Chief Sales Officer; Michael Khouri, VP, National Accounts; and Madison Freeston, Technology Solutions Consultant to learn how you can easily create customized payment options in a few simple clicks directly from Applied Epic®.
|Stuart Bruce
Chairman,
Chief Executive Officer
416 904 4790
|Dave Caringi
Chief Sales Officer
416 216 1789
|Michael Khouri
VP, National Accounts
416 389 5609
|Madison Freeston
Technology Solutions Consultant
647 385 6323
New Features
Improved Functionality
Enter to Win:
|While at the FIRST Canada booth, speak with a member of their sales team and enter your name into the draw for a Bose Revolve+ II Bluetooth® speaker.
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the future of payment solutions.
About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $54 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Crystal Macklin
SVP Marketing & Communications
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca
647 308 4944