The future is bright with FIRST Canada at the 2023 RCCAQ Convention

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 31, 2023/insPRESS/ – With payment solutions from FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the future is bright. Expand your offering with flexible payment options, improve your client experience, and grow your market share.

Connect with the knowledgeable FIRST Canada team at the 2023 RCCAQ Convention taking place November 22-23 at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal as they showcase their innovative payment solutions. Offer anytime, anywhere payments and retain more clients while improving your operational efficiency and close business faster.

Scalable Growth

Brokers looking to fuel scalable growth turn to FIRST Canada’s payment integration, FIRST Pay™ to automate manual processes

and boost productivity.

FIRST Pay™, is a suite of APIs which allows you to easily offer convenient and automated payment solutions via your website, portal, or BMS. FIRST Pay™ processes tens of millions in digital payments today. Put the power of FIRST Pay™ to work for your brokerage.

Enter to Win:

While at the FIRST Canada booth, speak with a member of the sales team and enter your name into the draw for a Bose Revolve+ II ® speaker.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the future of payment solutions.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $55 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944

L’avenir est prometteur avec FIRST Canada à la Journée de l’assurance de dommages 2023

Avec les solutions de paiement de FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), l’avenir est prometteur. Élargissez votre offre avec des options de paiement flexibles, améliorez votre expérience client et augmentez votre part de marché.

Venez rencontrer l’équipe de FIRST Canada au Congrès 2023 du RCCAQ qui aura lieu les 22 et 23 novembre à l’Hôtel Bonaventure à Montréal, alors qu’elle présentera ses solutions de paiement innovatrices. Offrez des paiements en tout temps et en tout lieu et conservez plus de clients tout en améliorant votre efficacité opérationnelle et en concluant des affaires plus rapidement.

Eric Bissonnette

Président régional

514 688 8252 Alexander Subirana Directeur principal des relations clients

514 292 6209 Karl Hamaoui

Directeur des relations clients

514 605 7034

Croissance evolutive

Les courtiers qui cherchent à alimenter une croissance évolutive se tournent vers l’intégration des paiements de FIRST Canada, FIRST PayMC, pour automatiser les processus et stimuler la productivité.

FIRST PayMC est une suite d’API qui vous permet d’offrir facilement des solutions de paiement pratiques et automatisées via votre site internet, votre portail ou votre BMS. FIRST PayMC traite aujourd’hui des dizaines de millions de paiements numériques. Mettez la puissance de FIRST PayMC au service de votre courtage.

Participez pour gagner:

Lors de votre passage au kiosque de FIRST Canada, discutez avec un membre de l’équipe des ventes et inscrivez votre nom au tirage d’un haut-parleur Bluetooth Bose Revolve+ II.

Ne manquez pas cette occasion de vous informer sur l’avenir des solutions de paiement.

À propose de Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

Financement d’Assurance du Canada (FIRST Canada) offre au marché canadien de l’assurance des solutions de paiement innovatrices. Les courtiers, grossistes et assureurs peuvent s’associer à FIRST Canada et élargir leur offre afin d’offrir plus de valeur, de choix et de commodité à tous leurs clients. La force combinée de l’équipe dévouée de FIRST Canada, de son offre évoluée et de sa plateforme innovatrice permet à ses partenaires de faire face à l’avenir exigeant du marché canadien de l’assurance, outillés de solutions de pointe pour réussir. FIRST Canada fait partie de Wintrust (Nasdaq : WTFC) une compagnie de services financiers avec plus de 55 milliards de dollars d’actifs et une partie des plus grandes compagnies de financement de primes en Amérique du Nord. Suivez FIRST Canada sur LinkedIn et Twitter. Pour plus d’information sur l’entreprise, visitez www.firstinsurancefunding.ca/fr.

Pour plus d’informations:

Eric Bissonnette

Président régional, région de l’Est

Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

eric.bissonnette@firstinsurancefunding.ca

514 688 8252