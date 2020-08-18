The Future of Insurance Canada: Registration is live for Reuters Events’ C-Suite-driven online event

LONDON, UK, AUGUST 17, 2020, insPRESS/ – Reuters Events have launched their flagship Canadian insurance event, The Future of Insurance Canada. This online meeting represents the industry’s most senior strategic conference, uniting top decision makers from across the insurance ecosystem. This one-of-a-kind event comprises of 2 days of C-level-led, executive discussion focussed on the huge wave of innovation in the Canadian market. This includes the challenges and opportunities that are presented to the insurance sector in North America right now.

With so many opportunities for growth within the insurance landscape, now is the time for decision makers across all insurance lines to collaborate and realign strategies for innovative tech, customer engagement, product development and more.

There has been an incredible reaction from the industry to this virtual summit with CIOs, CTOs, Heads of Innovation, Product and Claims from organizations like Aviva, Canada Life, Co-Operators, Desjardins, Manulife and Sunlife getting onboard. We are also very pleased to welcome CEOs to the stage including Irene Bianchi of Peel Mutual and will hear from many CEOs from Canada’s Top 30 Carriers.

Canada is certainly at a critical juncture right now; 2020 throwing up huge challenges but also opportunity to fast-track innovation and create digitally empowered customer-centric products and services. Those joining the online summit will profit from engaging in panel debates on the following topics (amongst others):

The Digital Age Is Now

You Are Only as Good as Your Data

Flawless Customer Experiences

Products That Stand Alone

The Perfect Time to Invest

Reuters Events recognises not only the overarching challenges facing the industry, but also the individual obstacles within each sector. With an agenda that takes a focussed look at issues within each insurance line such as smart homes, business interruption, healthcare data sharing and beyond, as well as a birds-eye, collaborative view of the insurance landscape in its entirety, The Future of Insurance is truly an unmissable event for all carriers.

The Future of Insurance Canada 2020 will invite the entire Canadian insurance community to tune in in November. The online material and interactive sessions will provide insurance executives a unique opportunity to align strategies on product development, innovative tech and customer engagement so that the new age of insurance can be realized.

