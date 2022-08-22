The need and rise of E&O Insurance in the changing times

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – As the famous saying goes, ‘Modern problems require modern solutions’, the Insurance industry also has to evolve with the changing times and provide modern solutions to modern businesses. That is where the expertise of Managing General Agents comes into the picture.

The employment in professional services sector is growing rapidly as a result of a huge demand in the country. Professional service providers have always been held to higher standard of care than other business types. This is one of the many reasons why comprehensive insurance coverage for these professionals is so important.

“At CHES Special Risk, we have a broad appetite for a wide range of professional service providers. From event planners and travel agents to technology providers and social media consultants, CHES has creative solutions designed to meet the highly specific needs of a very diverse group of professions.”, mentioned Spencer Denton, Vancouver office Branch Manager, CHES Special Risk.

CHES Special Risk has been able to create a strong team of underwriters in past few years, specializing in E&O insurance and feel this is the right time when they should be looked at a leader in this sector as well apart from the other strong product offerings like Construction, Jewelers Block etc.

“Our package policies can provide not only Errors and Omissions Coverage, but also Commercial General Lability and Cyber coverage as well.”, added Denton.

In today’s ever-changing health and wellness sector, there are constant improvements being made to existing procedures. New treatments are routinely being developed by clinics, spas, and other health service providers to best serve their patients.

“Much like the innovations going on within the industry, at CHES we are also constantly innovating and updating the Medical Malpractice policies to cover these new treatments and keep up with the fast-paced industry.” Said Spencer who is one of the main points of contact for E&O insurance at CHES Special Risk.

Medical malpractice lawsuits result in multimillion dollar pay-outs, thus MedMal insurance coverages are designed to protect from such an unforeseen situation. It covers things like oversights, errors & negligence. In such a situation, a strong professional liability coverage can cover the cost of legal defence or damages.

“We can offer comprehensive package solutions to insureds across the industry with our creative solutions developed for these niche businesses.”, added Denton.

CHES Special Risk Professional liability insurance can provide protection for professionals in a wide range of industries, including:

Fork Lift Consultants

Forestry Consultants

Recruitment Consultants

Business / Management / Training Consultants

Social Media Influencers

Event and Wedding Planners

Photographers

Interior Designer (no structural work)

Funeral Directors

Property Managers

Trade Association

Health & Safety Inspection Service

Non-Destructive Testing

Shipping & Freight Forwarding Consultants

Tour Organizers

“The list is endless, if brokers have clients who provide professional advice or services, our underwriters can help build a tailored policy suitable to them.”, said Gary Hirst, President and CEO, CHES Special Risk.

Visit CHES Special Risk's website and learn more about their product offering: www.CHESspecialrisk.ca

Brokers can reach out to CHES offices in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver at:

QuoteMeHappyToronto@CHESspecialrisk.ca

QuoteMeHappyOttawa@CHESspecialrisk.ca

QuoteMeHappyVancouver@CHESspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca