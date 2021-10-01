The partners of FCA Insurance Brokers are delighted to announce the addition of Andrew Mangialardi and James (Jamie) Collum as new members to FCA’s ownership group

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – These appointments are one further step in the execution of FCA’s plan for the future. Entering our second century of service, FCA is committed to continuing independence and uncompromised dedication to our clients’ best interests.

Since their respective arrivals at FCA, Andrew and Jamie have distinguished themselves as leaders with both clients and among our colleagues.

Andrew Mangialardi, now VP of Commercial Sales, stewards a growing portfolio of major domestic and international accounts, while also guiding and mentoring other FCA colleagues.

As VP of Construction, Jamie Collum has developed new approaches to connect with clients and has led an unprecedented expansion of FCA’s construction practice.

Andrew Osbourne, John van Bilsen, Sean Anderson, Warren Griffiths, Brenda Rose and Donald Anderson all congratulate their new partners.

FCA Insurance Brokers is one of Canada's foremost independent brokerages, based in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in 1919 and true to their roots of professional, objective service, FCA specialists deliver custom insurance and risk management solutions to private client, commercial and surety clients.

