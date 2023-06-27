The Voice of Independent Brokers just got Louder!

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 27, 2023/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, today announced that My Insurance Broker (MIB), based in Richmond Hill, ON, has joined CBN as its latest member.

“We are excited that MIB has added its voice to our fast-growing CBN community; the home of Canadian independent brokers. MIB joins CBN’s network of strategic member partners, empowering each other to continue to operate independently whilst gaining the benefits, scale, and competitive advantage necessary for success in this rapidly changing industry”, says Andrew Kemp, Chairman of CBN.

“Of the many things keeping brokers up at night, worrying about their ability to remain independent shouldn’t be one of them. CBN and its member firms are committed to securing the future for independent brokers in Canada through best practices and intelligence sharing, value-added services and access to exclusive events and conferences”, says Lorie Phair, President of CBN.

“We are thrilled to join Canadian Broker Network as we look to scale into new territories and become a more commercially driven brokerage, “says Rishi Jaitley, President, My Insurance Broker. “Our team is proud of the business we’ve managed to build, powered by strong core values and delivering exceptional value to Canadian insurance customers. With the vast support of Canadian Broker Network and its added benefits, such as data aggregation and unique product solutions, we look forward to continue learning and growing, and finding niche segments to deliver even greater value to the communities we serve.”

About the Canadian Broker Network

Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 100 offices across Canada and more than 2,000 employees. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners.

Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com