The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company Obtains CSIO Certification for Commercial Lines eDocs

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 21, 2020/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company has obtained CSIO Certification for Commercial Lines (CL) eDocs. This certification program enables insurers and vendors to verify their implementation of eDocs according to CSIO Standards, ensuring the seamless exchange of eDocs between insurers and brokers.

As part of its commitment to streamlining and offering paperless workflows for its broker partners, Wawanesa expanded its eDocs to include commercial lines in October 2020. It previously achieved personal lines eDocs certification in November 2014.

“Empowering our broker partners with easy and efficient access to digital policy documents is a core tenet of our partnership mandate,” says Vanessa Heichert, Director, Business Transformation, of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. “We know and support the fact that brokers want to spend time helping their customers, not tied up with outdated workflows.”

CSIO Certification benefits member insurance companies and service providers by demonstrating compliance with industry standards and continuous improvement through implementing trusted solutions, reducing cost and risk. Adoption of CSIO CL eDocs certification continues to expand, growing from 2.5 million sent in 2017 to over 4 million sent in 2019.

“Thanks to CSIO and its maintenance of standards, all parties are working with the same information which leads to viable industry solutions like eDocs,” says Paul Memka, Director, Application Delivery, of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

To learn more about the CSIO Certification program, visit our certification page. For a full list of policy documents that each insurer sends as eDocs, including broker and insured copy for personal, commercial, and farm, visit the CSIO eDocs Availability Chart.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as eDocs, My Proof of Insurance eDelivery, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates CSIOnet, a secure, industry-owned platform for the efficient exchange of policy information for the broker channel. The CSIO XML Standard is licensed to CSIO by ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development). CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit www.csio.com.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is a mutual insurer with $3.9 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at www.wawanesa.com

