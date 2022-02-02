This Valentine’s month, say ‘Yes to CHES’, a leader in providing Jewellers Block Insurance

February 2, 2022 by CHES Special Risk Inc.
TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 2, 2022/insPRESS/ – February is a high demand business month for Jewelry stores. During this crucial time, CHES Special Risk can be brokers finest option to provide their clients with adequate protection against unforeseen losses such as shoplifting, trick loss, accidental damage etc.
Specialized team at CHES Special Risk has decades of expertise in arranging specialist insurance cover for Jewellers, Furriers and Pawnbrokers and can offer a complete package specially designed to meet their needs.
Our specialized products cover seasonal increases in the value of stock as well as providing coverage from shoplifting, trick loss, accidental damage and much more.
CHES’ Jeweler’s Block wording is one of the best options in the market and can include:
Along with this Jewelers Block product,
CHES Special Risk offers:
To find out more about our Jewelers Block Insurance product and how a CHES Special Risk policy can better respond to your client’s needs, please speak to your CHES underwriter or email us at quotemehappytoronto@chesspecialrisk.ca.
ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.
CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening market place, commencing with a particular speciality in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s coverholder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.
Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at:
http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca