To our valued Members and Stakeholders

Winnipeg, Manitoba, March 13, 2020/InsPress/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM) has been actively monitoring the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide. It is with careful consultation that we inform you that IBAM is postponing the upcoming 2020 IBAM Convention currently scheduled for April 14-16, 2020 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The safety of our partners and stakeholders’ is a top priority at IBAM. Manitoba public health officials have advised against the social gathering of large groups to help slow the spread of the virus. With this in mind, we are looking to reschedule the Convention at a future date.

Please visit the IBAM website (http://ibam.mb.ca/2020-ibam-convention/) for our FAQ on this situation or contact the IBAM office with questions.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support at this time.

Mario Reimer, President – IBAM Grant Wainikka, CEO – IBAM