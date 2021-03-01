Totten Insurance Group names Andrew De Ruiter as Vice President of Western Region

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – We are pleased to announce that Andrew De Ruiter was recently promoted to the position of Vice President Western Canada effective Feb 1st 2021. Andrew responsibilities include leading the Western Underwriting team as well as driving Totten’s profitable growth in Western Canada. With over 15 years’ experience building long-term relationships with insurance brokers and insured’s across Canada, Andrew brings a unique perspective to this role. In addition to his extensive experience in Environmental Liability he brings Insurance Brokerage, Direct Personal Lines sales, Professional Lines and Property Casualty experience to the role. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Studies from Carleton University and CIP/ CRM designations. Andrew joined Totten in June of 2019 as a Senior Environmental Underwriter and will continue to be responsible for leading Totten’s Environmental Practice.

Andrew looks forward to working closely with and continuing to strengthen our relationships with our broker partners in western Canada.

About Totten Insurance Group

Totten Insurance Group, Canada’s leading national MGA provider of niche products and innovative solutions. With customized wordings to meet your specific needs, we are committed to delivering best in class insurance solutions that are not readily available in the market. For more information, please visit http://www.tottengroup.com/.

