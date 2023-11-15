Touch, Feel, and Inspect: Unleashing Real-World Insights with Haag’s In-Person and Online Certification Courses in Calgary!

CALGARY, AB, NOVEMBER 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – Are you ready to enhance your proficiency in roof inspection and damage assessment? Your opportunity has arrived! Haag Education is excited to unveil its upcoming in-person and online Haag Certified Inspector (HCI) courses in Calgary, Alberta. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or new to the field, our courses are tailored to equip you with the expertise and certification crucial for success in residential and commercial roof inspection.

What makes this course exceptional is the exclusive in-person experience now available at our office and lab in Calgary. This distinctive feature introduces tangible materials and physical samples for attendees to examine, touch, and feel. The hands-on nature of this in-person class provides a unique educational advantage, closely mirroring real-life experiences in the insurance and construction sectors. While it’s informative to see a damaged shingle in a book or on a screen, nothing compares to the experience of putting your thumb through a hail-damaged shingle.

Key Highlights:

In-Person Exploration: Engage with actual materials and physical samples, offering hands-on experience vital for insurance and construction professionals.

Tactile Learning: Gain an educational edge by interacting with real-life samples, providing practical insights relevant to insurance and construction contexts.

Enhanced Understanding: Witnessing and feeling tangible materials enriches your understanding of roof inspection in a way digital formats cannot match.

Additional Opportunities:

One-on-One Discussions: Seize the chance to engage in personalized discussions with industry professionals and experts during the in-person sessions.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow professionals, expanding your network and opening doors to new opportunities in the insurance and construction fields.

This in-person aspect provides attendees with a competitive advantage, fostering a genuine connection to the materials encountered in insurance assessments and construction projects. Haag Education believes that true expertise is cultivated through a combination of theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Course Details:

Location: Haag Canada’s Calgary Forensic Laboratory, 7003 5th Street, SE Suite B, Calgary, AB T2H 2L9 (In-person) or Online

Dates:

Haag Certified Inspector – Residential Roofs: December 4-6, 2023

Haag Certified Inspector – Commercial Roofs: December 7-9, 2023

Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily with a 1-hour lunch break

Cost:

Residential Course: $999 USD

Commercial Course: $999 USD

Bundle (Residential and Commercial): $1499 USD

Discount Code: HCAN15 for 15% off

What’s Included:

Comprehensive 20-hour classroom instruction

Haag Certified Inspector examination

Course materials and books provided

Light refreshments, coffee and water

Workbooks:

Haag will provide your workbook at sign in on day one. You do not need to bring anything. You may want to bring a highlighter or posted notes for note-taking.

Exam:

The proctored exam will be administered after lunch on the final day.

You will have four hours to complete the exam.

Passing score on the exam is 70% or higher.

If you fail your first attempt at the exam, you may retake the exam once more online.

Instructors:

Our courses are led by industry experts with a wealth of experience:

Derek Firth (Residential and Commercial Classes): With over 7 years of experience in commercial and residential construction projects, Derek has a focus on the Alberta industry and has worked on hundreds of files throughout Western Canada.

Patrick Foisey (Residential and Commercial Class): With over 30 years in both residential and commercial roofing and damage assessment, Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the course.

Carlos Lopez (Commercial Class): A Ph.D. in Civil Engineering and a member of prestigious organizations like the American Concrete Institute and the American Association for Wind Engineering, Carlos will be our esteemed guest instructor for the commercial class.

Amber Prom (Residential and Commercial Class): Registered Professional Structural Engineer with 16 years’ experience in structural design, project management, forensic engineering, and engineering management/training.

Haag Engineering and Haag Education certify that attendees who complete the class have verified work experience and have undergone the entire twenty hours of classroom instruction. All Haag Certified Inspectors have also passed the corresponding HCI examination to Haag’s minimum required standards.

Accommodation:

Attendees may stay anywhere they like.

Hotel accommodations are not included in registration fees.

For your convenience, special rates are available for booking at Hotel Blackfoot about 5 to 10 minutes from the class location. Contact Patrick Foisey, any additional questions.

Parking:

Large parking lot at rear of the office.

Don’t miss this opportunity to advance your career and become a certified expert in residential and commercial roof inspection. Join us for the Haag Certification Courses in Calgary and take the next step towards professional excellence!

For more information and registration, please contact:

Patrick Foisey

Senior Building Envelope & Roofing Expert

Email: Pfoisey@haagglobal.com

Phone: 905-328-6525

Haag Education – Elevating Excellence in Roof Inspection!

