Trillium Mutual Insurance Company Partners with PrevTech Innovations to Provide Intelligent 24/7 Monitoring of Agricultural Electrical Systems

LISTOWEL, ON, OCT. 1, 2020/insPRESS/ – According to the Canadian Farm Builders Association, over 40% of farm fires are caused by faulty electrical systems. Fire is one of the leading causes of loss to agricultural operations across Ontario resulting in millions of dollars in damages every year.

Trillium Mutual Insurance Company is very pleased to announce that it has partnered with PrevTech Innovations to reduce Agricultural structure fires. Trillium has pre-purchased a number of PrevTech Smart Sensor units which will immediately be made available to any of their Agri-business Members who are invested in effective risk management. Trillium Mutual has also developed an industry unique incentive for our Members who adopt the solution.

PrevTech provides Prevention and Protection for Agricultural operations. The solution is simple to install and non-invasive. The unit continuously monitors the network for electrical and thermal anomalies and provides early warning of potential failures and preventative diagnostics. When a fault is detected, it simultaneously alerts the farmer, their electrician, and PrevTech’s team. The information can then be consulted through a simple user interface. PrevTech’s team will accompany the producer to assess criticality and discuss potential corrective measures.

“PrevTech has developed a proven solution that will allow our members to quickly identify and resolve minor issues before it becomes a serious problem. Fires on a farm can have devastating impacts beyond replacing a structure. This diagnostic tool, in addition to PrevTech’s expertise, will provide farmers with an extra set of eyes to help prevent this devastation and costly downtime. It is our aim to provide a solution that will be a valued asset for many farm operations across Ontario” said Tracy MacDonald, President & CEO of Trillium Mutual Insurance.

“We are excited by the launch of our partnership with Trillium. We have been working closely together through a diligent and successful pilot program. We are now looking forward to serving their Members by providing a helping hand in keeping their electrical network safe and efficient. We are particularly pleased by the recognition of our service-based approach to prevention; a determining factor in reducing the risk of barn fires” said Pierre Andre Meunier, CEO of PrevTech.

To learn more about Trillium Mutual Insurance Company’s PrevTech Program, and to have the solution installed on your farm, contact any one of Trillium Mutual Insurance Company’s qualified Farm Insurance Brokers across Ontario.

About Trillium Mutual Insurance

Since 1880, Trillium Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting rural Ontario and keeping its farmers safe. They provide innovative insurance solutions to keep you up and running during the most difficult times. To learn more about Trillium Mutual please visit their website at https://trilliummutual.com.

About PrevTech Innovations Inc.

PrevTech Innovations, based out of Quebec with a presence in Mitchell Ontario, works with farmers to identify and correct electrical and thermal issues that could evolve into much larger problems. Their mission is to reduce the risk of fires on the farm while providing peace of mind protection to their clients. To learn more about PrevTech visit their website at https://prevtech.ca.

