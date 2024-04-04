Trinity Underwriting announces its latest Specialty product.

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 4, 2024/insPRESS/ – Trinity Underwriting is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest specialty insurance product. FinTech Insurance, specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by the financial technology sector.

Canadian customers and businesses are showing an increased interest and confidence in the fintech space, and we expect an increase in start-ups as this niche continues to grow along with small and medium-sized enterprises.

Fintech companies navigate complex landscapes that blend the intricacies of the financial services industry with the rapid pace of technological innovation. This unique positioning subjects them to a variety of challenges that traditional insurance policies may not fully address, leading to potential gaps in coverage. While current insurance policies address several critical risks faced by fintech companies, the unique blend of technology and finance presents challenges that require more tailored insurance solutions. Standard Tech E&O policies can provide coverage for the technology exposure but would typically exclude coverage for the financial services exposure. Trinity’s new comprehensive product offers E&O, D&O, Cyber, and Crime coverage, four essential lines to protect fintech companies against the ever-changing risks associated with technology, regulation, and operational challenges. Like Trinity’s overall product offerings, the new Fintech product breaks down the silos of traditional insurers by offering integrated coverage across multiple lines, with options to package commercial general liability and property coverage.

Key Features:

✅ Professional Liability including Multimedia and Advertising Coverage and Employee dishonesty

✅ Separate Towers, up to $5M limits

Why Choose Trinity’s Fintech Insurance?

🔒 Bundled Protection: We can package commercial general liability and property insurance to our fintech cover, to create a bundled package policy

We can package commercial general liability and property insurance to our fintech cover, to create a bundled package policy 🤝 Flexibility: The policy is offered on a modular basis and can be tailored to fit the specific needs each individual risk.

The policy is offered on a modular basis and can be tailored to fit the specific needs each individual risk. 🚀 Quick Turnaround Time: Experience efficient processing with our streamlined application. If we need more information to formalize a quote, we will touch base to keep the conversation going.

Experience efficient processing with our streamlined application. If we need more information to formalize a quote, we will touch base to keep the conversation going. ✅ Competitive Premiums: Enjoy competitive and transparent pricing options designed to fit a start up’s budget.

Contact Emma EMcLachlan@TrinityUnderwriting.ca or Hilda hwong@trinityunderwriting.ca for more information, we are looking forward to assisting you with your client’s Fintech insurance needs.