Trinity’s New Life Science Hire

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 17, 2024/insPRESS/ – Trinity is excited to introduce our newest team member: Claudia Rodriguez Diaz!

Claudia is a dedicated professional with a background in Biochemistry and Behavioral Neuroscience, holding an honors undergraduate degree from Brandon University and a Masters degree from Lethbridge University. Her research during her Masters focused on the molecular mechanisms underlying learning and memory in the hippocampus, specifically investigating the effects of blocking calcium channels in the brains of rats to better understand spatial learning and memory.

We are thrilled to have Claudia join the team as a junior underwriter for the life science department.

We are eager to see her apply her scientific expertise to the insurance industry, contributing to the understanding and assessment of health science risks. We know she is looking forward to collaborating with everyone and contributing to the success of the team.