TRISURA GUARANTEE INSURANCE COMPANY WELCOMES ALEXANDRA SPENCE

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 8, 2021/insPRESS/ – Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company (“Trisura”) is pleased to welcome Alexandra Spence to the newly created role of Vice President, Distribution. Alex officially joins the organization on September 8, and will be based in Toronto.

With more than 10 years of industry experience, Alex has held roles within distribution, underwriting, marketing and operations. Over the course of her career, she has ensured the success for both underwriters and brokers alike through her dedication and ability to find solutions. Like Trisura, Alex appreciates the importance of relationships with internal and external stakeholders. This, combined with her broad experience, makes her uniquely positioned to lead Trisura’s distribution strategy into the evolving insurance industry.

Richard Grant, Trisura’s Chief Operating Officer, is excited to have Alex join Trisura. “Alex’s experience and network of broker relationships makes her an excellent addition to the Trisura team,” Richard says. “Her attention to detail and strong work ethic complements Trisura’s approach to business. We are all looking forward to how Alexandra will lead our distribution strategy so we can continue to offer our broker partners products, value and service that is a step above.”

Alex is currently chair of the Insurance Supper Club (ISC) Canada Aspire Program.

About Trisura Guarantee

Trisura Guarantee is a Canadian specialty lines insurance and surety company. Through a select network of national and regional brokerage firms, Trisura Guarantee provides innovative solutions and expertise in Contract, Developer and Commercial Surety, Directors’ and Officers’ Liability, Property, Casualty and Warranty products. Trisura Guarantee is rate A- by A.M. Best Company.

Trisura Guarantee is a subsidiary of Trisura Group Ltd., a leading international specialty insurance provider operating in surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura Group has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Trisura International Insurance Ltd. and Trisura Specialty Insurance Company. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU.”

