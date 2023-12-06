Trufla and Vertafore Canada Partner to offer an integrated experience that will enhance broker AI and customer insight capabilities

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 6, 2023/insPRESS/ – Trufla, a leading AI and customer management solutions provider, announces a strategic partnership with Vertafore® Canada, a leading provider of insurance management solutions, to offer brokers an integrated experience that will expand the capability of their shared clients across the country.

“The integration between Trufla and Vertafore Canada, particularly leveraging our flagship AI retention tool, Retention X-Ray, represents a groundbreaking advancement in insurance technology. By offering real-time updates on customer cancellations and guiding brokers on market placements in mere seconds, we’re enabling a responsive and dynamic approach that sets a new standard for efficiency and customer satisfaction. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to disrupt the insurance industry and bring cutting-edge solutions to brokers across Canada,” said Trufla’s CEO Sherif Gemayel.

The partnership reinforces both organizations’ commitment to bringing more and more value to their clients through their ecosystem system by enabling open platforms that will allow customers to optimize processes, gain stronger data insights and leverage emerging AI capabilities through integrated solutions that will both expand and enhance the customer experience for brokers.

“This partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver high-value strategic integrations to our brokers,” said Stacey Miranda, Sr. Director, Product Management at Vertafore Canada. “Trufla’s suite of broker-centric solutions offers a strong complement to the Vertafore Canada SaaS Platform, and we are excited to partner with the Trufla team to deliver an integrated experience.”

Trufla and Vertafore Canada are committed to working closely together to extend the ecosystem for their customers. This integration will offer a comprehensive end-to-end experience that will allow customers to gain more effective operational, strategic and customer insights by combining the value of each solution into one integrated broker experience; that together, will drive significant value for Canadian insurance brokers.

“At Vertafore Canada, we are dedicated to being the industry leading SaaS Digital Open Platform—that embraces flexibility with the goal of helping our customers achieve their possible,” said Dimitrios Argitis, VP & GM Vertafore Canada. “One way we help our customers become future ready is by investing significant mindshare and effort to become more ecosystem enabled. This partnership with Trufla is another important step in this direction.”

About Trufla Technology

Originating in the insurance sector, Trufla has expertly integrated real-world insurance knowledge with advanced AI technologies to design tools that revolutionize the distribution process. With a global client base exceeding 200, Trufla is committed to leveraging AI to empower distributors to thrive and expand in an increasingly digital world.

Trufla’s innovative product suite includes an AI-driven customer self-service platform, comprehensive sales and customer management solutions, digital marketing strategies, and AI-fueled data insights. Boasting a diverse team of over 100 specialists in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla has rapidly emerged as a premier AI-centric insurTech provider in Canada, earning the title of 2022’s Best InsurTech Provider by Insurance Business Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.trufla.com/.

About Vertafore Canada

Vertafore Canada is the expert in Canadian broker innovation and a leader in the BMS (broker management systems) marketplace for insurance and financial services brokers. With a focus on improving efficiency and reducing costs, Vertafore Canada’s advanced software solutions are designed to meet the needs of brokers and insurers across the country. For more information, please visit https://vertafore.ca.

©2023 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.