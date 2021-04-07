Trufla restructured following the sale of Sharp Insurance

CALGARY, AB, APR. 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – In a sweeping move, Sherif Gemayel, President and CEO of Trufla Technology sells all shares of Sharp Insurance and acquires majority ownership of Trufla Technology, marking a new era for the broker-focused insurtech company. The transaction strengthens Trufla’s capital position, allowing them to focus on service support and innovation.

“My decision to sell Sharp Insurance was not an easy one, but I am incredibly passionate about digitizing the broker channel and want to focus my time there.” says Gemayel. “Brokers are the future of insurance and will always be the best way for distributing insurance. It’s my goal, and the goal of Trufla to provide world-class digital tools to make every part of the customer journey frictionless, from acquisition to purchasing, to servicing clients.”

Gemayel, along with his leadership team, will be focused on delivering a series of new technology launches this year and in early 2022. Launches include realtime quote and bind capabilities, an enhanced communications platform, and using data to strengthen brokerage’s offerings and capability.

“We’re really excited about what’s coming next for Trufla. We’re growing and adding more developers to our team. There’s a lot going on in the areas of AI and SaaS models that could reinvent how brokers do business. We’re building technology that will help brokerages streamline their operations, digitize their customer service offerings, and most importantly, tools that will help them scale and grow.” States Wassim Salib, VP Development.

As president and CEO, Gemayel will be involved in almost every aspect of Trufla’s operations including sales, research and development, and customer service. Gemayel will also be sharing his first-hand experience and knowledge in building a successful brokerage from the ground up to help brokerages grow, become more profitable, and digitally enabled.

“While I will be focused on launching our new technology this year, I am committed to providing all our brokers with outstanding customer service and will be working very closely with our customer success team to build systems that support our brokers and users alike.” Says Gemayel. “Our team here at Trufla is comprised of some of the top minds in the industry from technology to insurance, and we are devoted to serving our broker partners and providing them the tools they need to grow with confidence.”

Over the past year, Trufla has witnessed rapid growth necessitated by the immediate need for digital customer service channels and have expanded their customer base to include the UK market. Trufla also launched Amplify Brokers, their free, bi-annual digital conference geared towards disseminating information and resources to help brokers navigate the world of COVID and beyond.

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. For more information visit https://www.trufla.com/