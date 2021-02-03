Trufla’s new SEO focused Data Module is Changing Rankings Game

CALGARY, AB, FEB. 3, 2021/insPRESS/ – Trufla has released a new feature on its truWeb platform, enabling users to display updated insurance rating data live on their site. This feature attracts search engines’ emphasis on structured data, frequent updates, and relevant information such as price.

The aggregated and anonymized data platform allows the user to pull price rating in any city, province, or territory.

“The truWeb data module is the next step in helping brokers rank at the top of search engine results, which will, of course, lead to more leads and sales,” says Sherif Gemayel, CEO, Trufla Technology. “Sales are the lifeline on any business, and Trufla remains focused on increasing topline revenue and profitability to our brokers.”

“SEO is a long and arduous process that involves many different areas, including off-site and on-site optimization. This data module enables brokers to create variables for use on their product pages, which leads to unprecedented search engine results. We’ve been really blown away by the results we see so far,” says Dave Duncan, Vice President Digital Strategy and Operations at Trufla.

“Insurance rates is one of the most highly searched phrases in both Canada and the USA. That’s why our team has spent a lot of time building the data module. We knew if we could build a database where we could constantly refresh data on pricing, search engines would favour that content and feature it, and we were right,” added Duncan.

Since the data module’s beta release late last year, Trufla has seen web pages rank higher for people using the data module. Rankings include making it into Google’s rich snippets, which is featured at the top of Google results as the most trust-worthy and up-to-date answers to user questions.

The data module focuses on auto insurance rates across Canada. It’s one of the most searched criteria on search engines right now. Within the next 60 days, users will be able to pull in data for additional insurance products, including home, condo, tenant, and recreational vehicles.

For more information on Trufla’s Data Module, please contact:

Thomas Berry

Account Executive

Thomas.b@trufla.com

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. For more information visit https://www.trufla.com/